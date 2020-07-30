Police seeks help identifying man found dead 5 months ago

Investigators, for a second time, are pleading with the public for its help in identifying the body of a male that was found at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in February.

The remains are that of a fair skin East Indian male in his 50s.

The body is also said to be medium built and approximately five feet, six inches in height.

The body was discovered clad in a red jersey and dark coloured pants along with a pair of red sneakers.

According to reports, residents of Good Hope woke up on the morning of February 2nd and saw the corpse lying at the side of the Railway Embankment Road.

Crime scene investigators had observed that the body bore a number of bruises and severe injuries to the face and head.

Blood spots were also noticed on the road close to where the body was found. This and other evidence have led investigators to believe that the individual might have been a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Police have been unable to link a vehicle or its driver to the alleged accident scene.

Also preventing the investigations from moving forward is the fact, that the body has never been identified.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the body are asked to contact the nearest police station or the Guyana Police on telephone numbers, ‪229-2289, ‪229-3564, ‪229-2557, ‪229-2019, ‪274-0409, ‪220-2222, 225-3650, 226-1929, 911.