Latest update July 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police seeks help identifying man found dead 5 months ago

Jul 30, 2020 News 0

Investigators, for a second time, are pleading with the public for its help in identifying the body of a male that was found at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in February.

The unidentified body found along the Railway Embankment at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD)

The remains are that of a fair skin East Indian male in his 50s.
The body is also said to be medium built and approximately five feet, six inches in height.
The body was discovered clad in a red jersey and dark coloured pants along with a pair of red sneakers.
According to reports, residents of Good Hope woke up on the morning of February 2nd and saw the corpse lying at the side of the Railway Embankment Road.
Crime scene investigators had observed that the body bore a number of bruises and severe injuries to the face and head.
Blood spots were also noticed on the road close to where the body was found. This and other evidence have led investigators to believe that the individual might have been a victim of a hit-and-run accident.
Police have been unable to link a vehicle or its driver to the alleged accident scene.
Also preventing the investigations from moving forward is the fact, that the body has never been identified.
Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the body are asked to contact the nearest police station or the Guyana Police on telephone numbers, ‪229-2289, ‪229-3564, ‪229-2557, ‪229-2019, ‪274-0409, ‪220-2222, 225-3650, 226-1929, 911.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Jul 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Saints Hockey Club (SHC) midfielder, Shakeem Fausette, during a recent interview, shared that he is very confident that if the Pan American Junior hockey championships hits off as...
Read More
Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test cricket

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test...

Jul 30, 2020

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo to maximise all options to qualify for Rd of 16

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo...

Jul 30, 2020

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to assist dozens of cricketers

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to...

Jul 30, 2020

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of...

Jul 29, 2020

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Chickenomics

    A number of the major poultry producers are reporting that there was glut in the local market as a result of the COVID-19... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019