Goed Fortuin woman dies at lover’s home on E’bo Coast

Jul 30, 2020

Police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, 32, who reportedly passed away while in the company of her lover last Tuesday night.
The dead woman was identified as Romona Inniss, an unemployed woman of 42 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the woman visited her male friend, 47, on the Essequibo Coast over the past weekend.
Police enquiries disclosed that the victim, who was reportedly intoxicated, suddenly began to cough and vomit blood.
Shortly after, she became unconscious and was taken to the Charity Hospital, Region Two, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Based on information reaching this publication, the woman’s lover, who is said to be from the capital city, repairs boats in Charity, on the Essequibo Coast.
The man reportedly rents a house in Somerset.
It was disclosed that the woman and another female were seen drinking at Charity the afternoon before her demise. At that time, the man was reportedly attending to business in Georgetown.
The man told police that while in his apartment, the woman fell and lost consciousness.
He said that when he observed blood oozing from the woman’s nose, he rushed her to the Oscar Joseph Hospital in Charity. The woman was later pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospitals mortuary awaiting an autopsy.
The man is in police custody.

