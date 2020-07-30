Latest update July 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jul 30, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Jul 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Saints Hockey Club (SHC) midfielder, Shakeem Fausette, during a recent interview, shared that he is very confident that if the Pan American Junior hockey championships hits off as...
Read More
Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test cricket

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test...

Jul 30, 2020

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo to maximise all options to qualify for Rd of 16

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo...

Jul 30, 2020

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to assist dozens of cricketers

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to...

Jul 30, 2020

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of...

Jul 29, 2020

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Chickenomics

    A number of the major poultry producers are reporting that there was glut in the local market as a result of the COVID-19... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019