Army officer pleads guilty to killing wife

Two years after he initially denied killing his reputed wife, ex – Army Captain, Orwain Sandy has admitted to the crime. Sandy, 38, stood arraigned on a murder charge before High Court Justice, Sandil Kissoon on Tuesday where he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
During the High Court hearing conducted via Zoom, Sandy was represented by attorney -at-law, Ravindra Mohabir while state prosecutor, Lisa Cave presented the case against him.
The former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain of Lot 130 Section ‘C’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, nonetheless admitted to shooting his reputed wife, Reona Payne 14 times, killing her.
Mohabir asked for a probation report to be conducted on his client before sentence is imposed. The judge obliged the request and deferred the sentence to August 4, pending the probation report.
The killing occurred on March 31, 2018 at First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, following a heated argument. Sandy surrendered to officers at the Ruimveldt Police Station, shortly after he shot Payne, a travel agent, at point blank range.
According to the facts of the case, the couple was arguing with each other as they were approaching First Street, Alexander Village in a White Audi PWW71 63. Sandy reportedly pulled out his hand gun and shot her several times as she tried to escape.
He reportedly drove himself to the police station where he reportedly told the police what had transpired. He also handed in his weapon and was placed in custody. Sandy, who was the aide-de-camp to then Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, was interdicted from duty shortly after.
Payne was a mother of three and Sandy a father of two. The two were living together for about three years.
