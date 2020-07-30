Latest update July 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Burglars steal from church building, sets it afire

Burglars, on Friday last, broke into a building owned by the Roman Catholic Church and made off with several items.
The bandits also set small fires around the building before making their escape.
The building, located at Lot 222 South Road and Wellington Street, houses the Catholic Media House and the Youth Office.
Officials related that they were awakened by loud noises and the smell of smoke.
Checks in the bottom flat found that the place was ransacked, including the reception area.
Reports are that there were renovations being conducted on the very bottom flat of the building.
There was evidence of papers that were set afire, near the building’s entrance.
According to officials, this is the second time that such an incident has occurred.
In 2018, several other sections of the building were ransacked by burglars where the perpetrators made off with electronics and other items.
No one has been arrested with a police investigation underway.

