Burglars steal from church building, sets it afire

Latest update July 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Burglars, on Friday last, broke into a building owned by the Roman Catholic Church and made off with several items.
The bandits also set small fires around the building before making their escape.
The building, located at Lot 222 South Road and Wellington Street, houses the Catholic Media House and the Youth Office.
Officials related that they were awakened by loud noises and the smell of smoke.
Checks in the bottom flat found that the place was ransacked, including the reception area.
Reports are that there were renovations being conducted on the very bottom flat of the building.
There was evidence of papers that were set afire, near the building’s entrance.
According to officials, this is the second time that such an incident has occurred.
In 2018, several other sections of the building were ransacked by burglars where the perpetrators made off with electronics and other items.
No one has been arrested with a police investigation underway.
Jul 30, 2020By Calvin Chapman Saints Hockey Club (SHC) midfielder, Shakeem Fausette, during a recent interview, shared that he is very confident that if the Pan American Junior hockey championships hits off as...
Jul 30, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
Jul 29, 2020
Jul 29, 2020
There is a disclaimer at the bottom of my columns from management which explicitly assets that these reflections, viewpoints,... more
A number of the major poultry producers are reporting that there was glut in the local market as a result of the COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]