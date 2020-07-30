Latest update July 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits brutalize E’bo couple in home invasion

Jul 30, 2020 News 0

An Essequibo coast couple had to seek medical treatment yesterday after a brutal attack by three armed bandits late Tuesday night.

The couple’s Perseverance Home

According to reports, Gordon Williams, more popularly known as ‘Harry’, and his wife Lorna, were both attacked by armed bandits in their Perseverance home, Essequibo Coast.
The robbery occurred sometime around 22:00hrs.
Williams was at home with his wife and two male relatives at the time of the robbery.
The man told this publication that three men barged through the front door of his home.

The couple’s Perseverance Home

One was armed with a gun, another with a crowbar and the third had a hammer.
Harry said the men immediately began beating him, demanding that he hand over his cash and jewelry. In describing the ordeal, which lasted for about an hour, Williams said: “The bandit them tie up me neck with a tape and choking me, asking me to give them the pouch with the money and jewelry… The bandit that had the gun tie we up and the other two search the house for the pouch.”
The man said that after an hour, the bandits found the cash and jewelry, which he claims amounted to millions.
While fleeing the scene, the bandits reportedly fired a warning shot. They used the Perseverance beach to escape.
According to Williams, the bandits may very well be persons he knows.
“During the robbery, one of the bandits them keep saying to “leff Uncle Harry alone.” So it gotta be people that know me.”
Police indicated that investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Jul 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Saints Hockey Club (SHC) midfielder, Shakeem Fausette, during a recent interview, shared that he is very confident that if the Pan American Junior hockey championships hits off as...
Read More
Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test cricket

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test...

Jul 30, 2020

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo to maximise all options to qualify for Rd of 16

‘Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach Márcio Máximo...

Jul 30, 2020

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to assist dozens of cricketers

RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Project to...

Jul 30, 2020

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of...

Jul 29, 2020

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Chickenomics

    A number of the major poultry producers are reporting that there was glut in the local market as a result of the COVID-19... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019