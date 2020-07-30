Bandits brutalize E’bo couple in home invasion

An Essequibo coast couple had to seek medical treatment yesterday after a brutal attack by three armed bandits late Tuesday night.

According to reports, Gordon Williams, more popularly known as ‘Harry’, and his wife Lorna, were both attacked by armed bandits in their Perseverance home, Essequibo Coast.

The robbery occurred sometime around 22:00hrs.

Williams was at home with his wife and two male relatives at the time of the robbery.

The man told this publication that three men barged through the front door of his home.

One was armed with a gun, another with a crowbar and the third had a hammer.

Harry said the men immediately began beating him, demanding that he hand over his cash and jewelry. In describing the ordeal, which lasted for about an hour, Williams said: “The bandit them tie up me neck with a tape and choking me, asking me to give them the pouch with the money and jewelry… The bandit that had the gun tie we up and the other two search the house for the pouch.”

The man said that after an hour, the bandits found the cash and jewelry, which he claims amounted to millions.

While fleeing the scene, the bandits reportedly fired a warning shot. They used the Perseverance beach to escape.

According to Williams, the bandits may very well be persons he knows.

“During the robbery, one of the bandits them keep saying to “leff Uncle Harry alone.” So it gotta be people that know me.”

Police indicated that investigations are ongoing.