Appeal Court to rule on elections declaration case today

The Appeal Court is expected to hand down its decision today at 11:00 am in the elections declaration case filed on behalf of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition agent, Misenga Jones.

Jones is challenging the ruling of the Acting Chief Justice (CJ) Roxane George-Wiltshire in which she determined that the figures derived from the recount of the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections is the only data that could be used for the declaration of the election results.

The recount figures show a victory for the Opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) over the incumbent APNU+AFC.

As such, Jones an agent of the APNU-AFC coalition appealed the decision, listing several grounds in which she believes that the CJ purportedly erred in making her determination on the most recent case filed to block the declarations of the elections.

Jones has asked the Appeal Court to set aside the whole decision of the CJ on the grounds that the Judge inter alia erred in law when she held that the issue of Constitutionality on Section 22 of the Elections Laws Amendment Act was res judicata.

She listed twenty grounds as the basis of which the appellant believes the CJ erred in law in making a determination of the case.

Among them, Jones claimed that the CJ erred in law when she held that the issues in the case were res judicata and outlined that the CJ erred in law when she misconstrued paragraphs 106 and 107 of the judgment of the majority of the Court of Appeal in the Ulita Grace Moore versus Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).