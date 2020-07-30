An end to political crisis is urgent – UN rep.

United Nations (UN) resident coordinator to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka, has once again called for the swift end of Guyana’s protracted elections—a process which has dragged on for over four months.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the UN representative stated that many young people in Guyana are passionately engaged in climate action.

She further highlighted that these young Guyanese need “political space” in order to be heard and to contribute to the betterment of the environment and society.

It is against this background that the UN rep urged: “An end to the political crisis is urgent!”

Earlier this month, Tanaka had called for peace to prevail as Guyana awaits the declaration of results for the March 2, General and Regional Elections.