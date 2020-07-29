Surviving COVID-19 could mean a life-time of complications

– Emergency Medicine Specialist warns

– stresses need to embrace preventative measures

There have been many reports of COVID-19 recoveries, a development that many have lauded. But based on ongoing research, the struggle may be far from over for survivors, even after being declared COVID-19 free.

This daunting development was recently highlighted by Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr. Zulfikar Bux.

Dr. Bux, a weekly contributor to this publication, recently revealed that compounding the continued spread and deaths associated with the disease, “is the overwhelming evidence of complications that this disease is leaving in survivors.” And, according to him, these complications can range from damage to organs to mental health impacts.

What is even more alarming, Dr. Bux said, is the fact that “these complications are also occurring in the young who had mild or no symptoms when they were infected.”

Information about COVID-19, which started an infection rampage towards the end of last year and found its way into Guyana by early March, has been gradually coming to light.

Drawing attention to cognitive and mental health impacts, Dr. Bux theorized that because of the inflammation and clot formation, there are survivors who are presenting with varying degrees of brain damage.

Dr. Bux, in a column published last Sunday, revealed that while some survivors are confused, depressed and hallucinate for unknown reasons, there are others who develop stroke and memory loss that seems to be linked to the infection. He worried that “this will only lead to more mental health problems as the disease continues its spread.”

There are many other complications that science is figuring out as the disease continues to spread rapidly. At this rate, Dr. Bux expressed concern that even though many persons are surviving, the possibility exists that “we will be left with a population that has many disabilities and cannot be as productive as before the pandemic.”

Scarring of the lungs is also one of the possible complications of COVID-19, said the Emergency Medicine Specialist who pointed out that researchers are currently worried that the scarring that is occurring in the lungs may even be permanent.

The lung is one of the primary sites of damage from infection, Dr. Bux said, since it causes the lungs to become inflamed and this makes it difficult for oxygen to get into the blood. “Survivors are now complaining of persistent coughing, burning in their chest, and worse of all, persistent shortness of breath. Some cannot walk a few steps before they have to stop to breathe. Others are like asthmatics that have to visit the hospital frequently for oxygen,” Dr. Bux revealed.

Another bothersome development linked to the COVID-19 infection is the fact that “we may have a population of survivors who are dependent on strong doses of pain medications for the rest of their lives,” said Dr. Bux. This, he said, is owing to the fact that some survivors are returning to their doctors in severe pain, which is difficult to treat since the cause have proven difficult to ascertain. “Researchers are not sure why patients have such levels of pain but are theorizing that it may be damage to nerves which are not being picked up by scans,” said Dr. Bux.

Damage to the heart is also another COVID-19 concern. According to Dr. Bux, there are reports of many cases of survivors whose heart function have been compromised by the infection and, they, most likely, will not be able to live a normal life. For some, he noted, the virus causes inflammation to the muscle of their heart leading to a weaker heart that cannot properly deliver blood around their body. “Some of these survivors are left with permanent heart failure and may need a heart transplant or medications just to ensure they live to see another day,” he added.

Another worrying development, Dr. Bux said, is linked to the function of both the liver and kidneys, which are vital organs that perform many lifesaving functions, such as excretion of medicine. “Some may need these medications during or after the disease to ensure their survival,” but, according to Dr. Bux, “there are cases where patients’ kidneys and/or liver have been damaged to the point where they cannot excrete these lifesaving medications.” Some of these patients, he said, are either awaiting transplant or have to get regular dialysis to ensure their survival.

Given the potential complications that a COVID-19 survivor could be faced with, Dr. Bux has amplified the need for persons to employ every possible measure to safeguard themselves.

“It’s the only way for us to safely manoeuvre and be successful against this pandemic,” he said, stressing the need to: stay at home and social distance if you have to go out; always wear a mask when you are out; practice good hand and general hygiene; adhere to restriction guidelines and spread the word about preventative measures to everyone you know.

“We need to take this disease more seriously and practice preventative measures. Coronavirus is not just a life and death matter; it’s also about suffering for those who escaped death,” said Dr. Bux.