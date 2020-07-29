Senior Berbice cop accused of accepting bribe under close arrest

As the investigation continues into the allegations that a senior Berbice police officer accepted a $100,000 bribe from a West Coast Berbice man to settle a matter, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was yesterday placed under close arrest. Sources close to the investigation said that the police officer is under close arrest at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU), Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Usually when ranks (juniors in particular) are under investigation, they are taken to TSU and kept for three days under close arrest. After three days would have expired, they are allowed to resume duty with the TSU or in another capacity at Eve Leary. It is unclear if the same will occur for the officer in question.

The ASP is accused of accepting a bribe from the man who wanted a matter dealt with concerning his underage pregnant daughter. The man had told this publication that his daughter who is 14 years old was found to be four months pregnant after a visit to a clinic on the West Coast of Berbice. The man stated that his daughter had eloped with an 18-year-old man and when she returned, she informed him and his wife that she was pregnant. However, at the clinic, questions were raised by the nurses concerning the child’s pregnancy. According to reports, the health workers decided to contact the Child Care Protection Agency, which subsequently contacted the father of the teen. It was revealed that the father was given a letter to visit the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam to engage with a police officer.

This publication was informed that while at the New Amsterdam Station, the man was told to visit the Whim Police Station and statements were taken from him, his wife, his pregnant teen and the 18-year-old. The 18-year-old man was arrested later that evening.

According to reports reaching this publication, the pregnant teen’s father said that he was worried about his daughter and her mental state and therefore wanted the 18-year-old released. As a result, he reportedly asked to speak with the officer-in-charge.

The officer-in-charge, this publication was informed, was the ASP now at the centre of the case. According to reports, the man said he asked the senior officer for advice on what to do. In response, the man said that the ASP told him to give him $100,000 and he would handle the matter. The man said that he managed to raise the money and gave it to the ASP. The two reportedly exchanged cell phone numbers.

Reports suggest that the 18-year-old was released the next day on $15,000 bail.

However, the man, who thought his worries were over, received a call from the grandparents of the 18-year-old three days later who told him that the police wanted them at the station. The man said he then called the ASP who shouted at him and hung up his phone. He said he became frustrated and decided to file a report against the senior cop for taking his money.

The report was made to Regional Commander, Calvin Brutus, on Friday who gave instructions to the officer-in-charge of crime to take a statement from the man. The ASP who was stationed at Whim had already been moved to New Amsterdam prior to the report being made.

After filing the report, the man said that he was warned by the senior officer that he should recant his story. The man said that the officer even showed up at the home of his mother and brother and tried to intimidate them into taking back the money. They refused and a further report was filed with police.