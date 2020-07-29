Latest update July 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No signs yet of Suriname’s ex-Finance Minister

Jul 29, 2020 News 0

As Guyana authorities remain mum, Suriname is still seeking its former Finance Minister, Gillmore Hoefdraad, for questioning into alleged irregularities at that country’s Central Bank.
Yesterday, reports from Suriname said that Hoefsdraad’s lawyer has written to the country’s National Assembly requesting that the matter not be brought again unless there are new developments in the case.

Suriname’s ex-Finance Minister, Gillmore Hoefdraad, may have skipped to Guyana.

The country’s prosecutors have been searching for the former Finance Minister who is being investigated for alleged crimes against that country’s Central Bank.
Hoefdraad, the Finance Minister under the recently ousted government of Desi Bouterse, is believed to have crossed into Guyana, sources told Kaieteur News.
However, police officials and other sources could not independently confirm and messages to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, were not answered.
According to Suriname daily newspaper, De Ware Tijd, Hoefdraad, earlier this week, has been identified as a suspect in the criminal investigation into malpractices allegedly committed at the Central Bank of Suriname (CBS) by the then governor Robert van Trikt. The Public Prosecution Service wants to hear from the former minister in the ongoing investigation.
At the beginning of this week, the Attorney General, Roy Baidjnath-Panday, sent a motion to Parliament for Hoefdraad to be charged. An earlier attempt in May was struck down when the then coalition, led by Bouterse, voted against granting the claim. Hoefdraad has reportedly been informed by Parliament that a renewed action has been filed against him.
De Ware Tijd reported Monday that bailiffs were unable to serve the former minister summons since he was not found at his address.
Guyana’s border with Suriname has been problematic when it comes to monitoring illegal crossing, whether movement of persons or illicit trade. There have been reported cases of breaches even as Guyana has closed its borders for four months now as part of the national measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Similar Articles

Sports

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon...

Jul 29, 2020

TORONTO – JHI Associates Inc. (“JHI”) is pleased to enter its second season as an Official Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors will represent Guyana in the Hero Caribbean...
Read More
2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Jul 29, 2020

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021...

Jul 28, 2020

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019