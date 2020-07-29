No political motive behind Anna Catherina’s beating – Police

Although investigations into the beating of a woman at Anna Catherina are not yet completed, police sources believe that there is no political or racial motive behind the attack.

The woman, Nazraphena Phillips Lette, was attacked and beaten by two individuals – a male and female, armed with an iron bar and cutlass on Monday last.

According to reports, the beating took place around 15:10hrs while Lette was returning from a land she had recently purchased. She sustained multiple injuries about her body.

A report of the beating was lodged at the Leonora Police Station before she was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Lette had told police that while on her way to the land, she heard persons making racial remarks about “black people” and supporters of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC). The woman said that she did not hear anyone mention her name but revealed that on her way back, two individuals attacked her.

Based on information this publication received, an investigation was launched but police have been unable, thus far, to corroborate the woman’s claims that the attack was politically or racially motivated. Rather, there are reports that suggest that it may have stemmed from a feud between families.

It is alleged that, a male, one of the suspects in Lette’s beating, had a confrontation with Lette’s brother on Friday last over a construction job. The confrontation, according to reports, ended with the woman’s brother being assaulted and a report being made at the Leonora Police Station. According to reports, sometime later, Lette allegedly visited the male suspect’s home to confront him and instead of finding the suspect, she met his 61-year-old mother at the house.

Reports revealed that Lette then asked the woman to send out her “bad man son” but the woman replied by informing her that police had already settled the matter; therefore, there was no need for more violence. Lette reportedly left but returned later with two of her relatives and attacked the suspect’s mother while she was on her way to work. The woman, this publication was told, was dealt lashes about her body with a piece of wood.

This matter was reported to police and the suspect’s mother was taken to the hospital for medical attention. It is being alleged that Lette’s beating was in retaliation to this attack.