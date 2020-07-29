Man, 74, dies trying to enjoy pension money he just collected

Morris Edwards called Budd, 74, of Lower Pomeroon is believed to have drowned while returning home to enjoy the pension he had just collected.

Edwards’ body was discovered yesterday by a Pomeroon villager lying motionless in a trench on his back at around 17:15hrs.

According to police, Edwards travelled earlier that day to collect his pension at the Charity Post Office. At around 13:00hrs, he returned home with a bottle of rum and a coke and placed the items down. He then informed his niece that he was going to purchase ice at a nearby location.

However, Edwards never returned with the ice to drink his bottle of rum. Investigators believe that the man might have died between 14:00 and 17:00hrs.