Man, 74, dies trying to enjoy pension money he just collected

Latest update July 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Morris Edwards called Budd, 74, of Lower Pomeroon is believed to have drowned while returning home to enjoy the pension he had just collected.
Edwards’ body was discovered yesterday by a Pomeroon villager lying motionless in a trench on his back at around 17:15hrs.
According to police, Edwards travelled earlier that day to collect his pension at the Charity Post Office. At around 13:00hrs, he returned home with a bottle of rum and a coke and placed the items down. He then informed his niece that he was going to purchase ice at a nearby location.
However, Edwards never returned with the ice to drink his bottle of rum. Investigators believe that the man might have died between 14:00 and 17:00hrs.
Jul 29, 2020TORONTO – JHI Associates Inc. (“JHI”) is pleased to enter its second season as an Official Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors will represent Guyana in the Hero Caribbean...
Jul 29, 2020
Jul 29, 2020
Jul 28, 2020
Jul 28, 2020
Jul 28, 2020
I will always remember one incident about Walter Rodney in the countless courageous situations of liberation he was involved... more
Those who are complicit or engaged in defending the rigging of the elections of 2nd March, 2020 do not deserve any respect.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]