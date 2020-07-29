Latest update July 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man, 74, dies trying to enjoy pension money he just collected

Jul 29, 2020 News 0

Morris Edwards called Budd, 74, of Lower Pomeroon is believed to have drowned while returning home to enjoy the pension he had just collected.
Edwards’ body was discovered yesterday by a Pomeroon villager lying motionless in a trench on his back at around 17:15hrs.
According to police, Edwards travelled earlier that day to collect his pension at the Charity Post Office. At around 13:00hrs, he returned home with a bottle of rum and a coke and placed the items down. He then informed his niece that he was going to purchase ice at a nearby location.
However, Edwards never returned with the ice to drink his bottle of rum. Investigators believe that the man might have died between 14:00 and 17:00hrs.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon...

Jul 29, 2020

TORONTO – JHI Associates Inc. (“JHI”) is pleased to enter its second season as an Official Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors will represent Guyana in the Hero Caribbean...
Read More
2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Jul 29, 2020

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021...

Jul 28, 2020

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019