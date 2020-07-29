LIAT yet to update GCAA on status of Guyana operations

Officials at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have indicated that they have no knowledge of LIAT’s operational status here in Guyana. In this regard, Director General, Egbert Field, told this publication that the GCAA will be writing to LIAT to query on their operations in Guyana so that a swift decision can be made.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, announced in late June that the airline will be ceasing operations. There were, however, reports that rebranding was being considered. The decision was made after a discussion between Antigua’s main shareholder governments – Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Despite this, Browne announced that the liquidation process was being halted which could even see the airline back in business within 60-90 days.

However, this publication has learnt that LIAT has failed to filter information to the GCAA regarding whether or not they will be ceasing operations in Guyana.

The GCCA revealed that it only became aware of the halt in LIATs liquidation via the media and noted that the company, to date, has made no effort to give the necessary updates.

Just recently, the Aviation Authority accepted an application by Caribbean Airlines to fly between Bridgetown, Barbados-Ogle and Port-of-Spain, Trinidad- Ogle.

Caribbean Airlines has begun extending its services to a number of places regionally after its competitor, LIAT, indicated uncertainty in its future endeavours.

It was reported that LIATs liquidation was spurred by a very unprofitable 2019 and the current COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its collapse.

The airline recorded a loss of EC$12M (US$4.4M) last year and claimed it needed US$5.4 M to recover. With the halt in its liquidation, the airline is hoping to restore its brand on a revamped Carrier. It has been touted that the brand has regional significance and a legacy that should not want to die.

The GCAA is hopeful that by writing to the airline, a response with clarity will be soon forthcoming.