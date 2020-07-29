Hammie mouth do mo dan slip

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys bin jump but nah bin surprise when Hammie open he mouth the other day. He bin tell the de facto Presithent dat he should nah bother with the Constitution and the law and how he should rememba dat he is the Commander in Chief.

Hammie ketch himself quick. Dem boys nah know whether it gat fuh do with visa politics. But he backtrack and seh how he tongue bin slip.

Dem boys bin wan know whether dat was a Freudian slip – an intentional error wah nonetheless does reveal wah yuh thinking subconsciously. The psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, bin put forward the theory dat a man’s true desires could only be known by paying attention to the ‘slips of the tongue’ and other clues from his unconscious mind.

If Hammie had a slip of the tongue when he talk about setting aside the law and the Constitution, then why he had to remind he mentee dat he was the Commander in Chief?

Dem boys believe dat Hammy had more dan a slip of the tongue. It was mo like a slide and ah fall down.

It mek dem boys recall the time when a matador talk about the fuss time he face one of the fiercest bulls. The man claim how when the bull charge, he slide to the right. The bull attack again, his horns bearing down like spears. The matador seh he then slide to the left. He seh he bin frighten because he nah bin know nutting about bullfighting. He seh he keep sliding till the bull get tired.

A man wah bin listening to the story tun to the matador and seh, “But you lucky. If was me, I would a mess myself.”

The matador tun to the man and seh, “Wah you think ah bin sliding pun?

Talk half and wonder bout Hammie slip!