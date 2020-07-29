Guyana records seven new COVID-19 cases

Latest update July 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health yesterday announced seven new cases of COVID-19. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 396.
In the Ministry’s daily update, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, pointed out that of the seven cases; six were recorded in Arau, Region Seven, and one in the capital city, Georgetown.
As a result of yesterday’s increase, the number of active cases has climbed to 195 with 34 in institutional quarantine facilities across the country and four in the Intensive Care Unit. The CMO reported too that to date, a total of 4,478 tests have been conducted with 4,082 returning negative for the Coronavirus.
In addition, Dr. Persaud reminded citizens that cross border movement should be prohibited and any instance of such should be immediately reported to the necessary authorities.
