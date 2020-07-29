Latest update July 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records seven new COVID-19 cases

Jul 29, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday announced seven new cases of COVID-19. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 396.

Ministry of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard

In the Ministry’s daily update, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, pointed out that of the seven cases; six were recorded in Arau, Region Seven, and one in the capital city, Georgetown.
As a result of yesterday’s increase, the number of active cases has climbed to 195 with 34 in institutional quarantine facilities across the country and four in the Intensive Care Unit. The CMO reported too that to date, a total of 4,478 tests have been conducted with 4,082 returning negative for the Coronavirus.
In addition, Dr. Persaud reminded citizens that cross border movement should be prohibited and any instance of such should be immediately reported to the necessary authorities.

Similar Articles

Sports

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors

JHI associates continues as official sponsor of the Guyana Amazon...

Jul 29, 2020

TORONTO – JHI Associates Inc. (“JHI”) is pleased to enter its second season as an Official Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors will represent Guyana in the Hero Caribbean...
Read More
2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP) deemed a success

2020 Virtual Referees Assistance Programme (RAP)...

Jul 29, 2020

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Windies surrender Wisden with heavy defeat

Jul 29, 2020

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021...

Jul 28, 2020

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019