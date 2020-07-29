Govt. fails to act on recommended charges against Troy Resources

Eight months later…

The Ministry of Social Protection is yet to act on the charges, which it recommended against Troy Resources Guyana Inc. (TRGI) some eight months ago. The recommended charges were made after an investigation was launched at the company’s mining operations following the death of an employee in October 2019.

In a telephone interview with Kaieteur News, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, noted that no further actions have been taken against the mining company since he strongly believes that there are other means of redressing the situation. However, the Minister failed to highlight what these other means are.

Expounding further, Mr. Scott indicated that the Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) Department has advised the company on the way forward in carrying out its operation to ensure the safety of its employees are met.

In the Ministry’s report, it was recommended that charges be made against the company for failing to report 12 cases of occupational diseases at its Karouni mining operations. Additional charges were recommended against TRGI for obstructing an officer of its OS&H Department in the execution of his official duties. It was noted as well that the company had neglected to submit to the investigating officer documents formally requested during his visit to the mining site.

The investigation, which was conducted following the death of Ryan Taylor – a geologist who died after a mining pit collapsed on him at the company’s Region Seven mining operations, also found Troy Resources entirely responsible for the death. It was revealed that the company had failed to provide a safe, sound, healthy and secure working environment for Taylor, which contributed significantly to his demise. The company has since refuted these claims noting that to date they have not been in receipt of the report.

Responding to the company’s claims, Scott argued that the TRGI and “all other interested agencies” were sent copies of the report, which was completed in November 2019. The Minister further noted that he has since received a letter from the mining company dated July 28, 2020 requesting a copy of the Ministry’s report. Adding to this, the Minister noted that he will be complying with the company’s request to provide an additional copy of the report.