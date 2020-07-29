Coalition flouting COVID-19 restrictions

Despite COVID-19 orders which prohibit gathering in public spaces, executives and supporters of the ruling coalition, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), yesterday flouted those same restrictions. This was confirmed after footage circulated of coalition executive and de facto Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had conducted a public meeting in Region 10 with party supporters.

At this meeting, Trotman sought to discuss matters pertaining to Guyana’s protracted General and Regional Elections. It is unclear, however, whether approval was granted to the coalition by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to host yesterday’s engagement.

To compound issues, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) had written to the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, to relate another incident where coalition supporters disregarded the same restrictions.

Secretary of the PSC, Ramesh Dookhoo, who penned the letter, claimed that last Friday some 100 Coalition supporters had gathered outside of the Duke Lodge—an establishment owned and operated by Chairman of the PSC, Gerry Goveia.

According to Dookhoo, the crowd which violated the COVID-19 restrictions, behaved in a “loud disorderly manner, shouting threatening and insulting remarks at the Chairman.” To give credit to his claims, the Secretary indicated that they are in possession of camera footage to confirm such.

It is against this development that an appeal was made to the Commissioner to maintain law and order, and to protect the country’s citizens.

Notably, the COVID-19 guidelines implemented by de facto Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, make no provision for large social gatherings during the pandemic. The order gazetted on June 18 states that “no person shall host attend or visit a private party, a recreational or competitive sporting event; a wedding, other than the bride, the bridegroom, official witnesses and the marriage officer; a banquet, ball or reception; a bar or rum shop; a wake or vigil; a gym; a spa; a club or discotheque; a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or any other social activity.” The order also stated that where gatherings are allowed, they shall not exceed 10 persons.

Last Thursday, an image circulated on Facebook purporting to be an official agenda for public meetings in Region Two. The speakers assigned to various communities along the Essequibo Coast and further inland were: Annette Ferguson, Minister of Communities; Youth Minister Simona Broomes; APNU+AFC counting agent and recently appointed General Manager of the Guyana Chronicle, Ganesh Mahipaul; People’s National Congress Executive, Gary Best; Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix; Social Cohesion Minister, George Norton; Minister of State, Dawn Hastings; and Business Minister Haimraj Rajkumar.

According to the advisory, the meetings were set to commence at 9:30 am, with the latest one scheduled for 12:30 pm. The communities they covered included: Danielstown, Suddie, Good Hope, Queenstown, Capoey, Mashabo, Mainstay, and Charity.

Despite the Coalition’s packed itinerary of public meetings in the Region Two district, the commander for that division, in an invited comment, had revealed that he was unaware of meetings being held.