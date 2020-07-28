Wake Up Guyana!

Guyanese,

We, the owners of this country, can barely secure small concessions for our oil, gold, diamond, bauxite and other precious minerals and for logging.

Yet, our leaders share out huge swathes of land and sea to foreign investors who come here to plunder our resources, exploit our workers and destroy our environment.

These foreign companies enjoy over-generous concessions: duty free fuel, free machinery, duty-free equipment and corporate tax holidays.

And what do we, as a nation, get in return? A few pennies are thrown at us. Our people are treated like vermin. Our patrimony raped in front of our eyes and our land and rivers poisoned with toxic chemicals.

Under the pretext of Foreign Direct Investment, our leaders are permitting and incentivizing foreigners to deprive our children of a secure future. Is this investment or wholesale theft?

Why should we encourage these economic vultures if our people do not benefit substantially from the exploitation of our God-given, God-blessed wealth? Do we really need these resource-wolves? Who do we have to monitor these predators? Guyanese, our leaders have given them free rein to do whatever they want to do to us.

Wake up, Guyana! Smell the coffee before the moment comes when you cannot taste it.

From the Publisher’s Desk.