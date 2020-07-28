Trotz, De Souza and rigging: The imprisoned Freudian mind

Two WPA personalities, who may or may not hold membership card to what was once Walter Rodney’s glorious organization, the WPA – Dr. Alissa Trotz and Karen de Souza, penned a long letter on what should happen after GECOM makes a declaration. They want a referendum on unity in Guyana.

The letter is a goldmine for those who plan to study the vulturine mind the five-month old election rigging process has created in Guyana. The researcher must find Trotz and de Souza two amusing ladies. The missive by these two so-called democratic activists lays bare the Freudian mind of those who were once part of the WPA or were associated with the WPA. To get a glimpse of this Freudian prison, let’s quote from the commentary of these WPAites.

On what is taking place with the rigged election theatre right now, they wrote: “And depending on what ‘side’ one is on, yesterday’s demon is today’s heroine, and vice versa. Strange bedfellows are self-righteously being made, with no regard for principles and with scant regard for truth.”

What Trotz and de Souza left out was deliberate. And an analysis of that willful omission shows the deep Freudian prison these two women’s minds are imprisoned in. But however deeply buried those minds are in their Freudian jail, they are dangerous and deceiving. Let’s do some Freudian analysis. We start with Trotz.

She and Dr. Arif Bulkan penned a long commentary on the role of the PNC and PPP in perpetuating party and ethnic dominance against the background of the election impasse on June 30 in the column, “In the Diaspora”. You read this thing and you would not believe that in Guyana at the moment, the very existence of the society is threatened by one of the worst manifestations of electoral fraud in the post-World War II era and up to the present moment. If you were from another planet and you read Trotz and Bulkan’s writing, you would not believe Guyana is in the throes of imminent devastating instabilities. Both Trotz and Bulkan could not and would not use the words “fraud” or “rigging” to describe what Guyana is in at the moment.

Trotz (this lady is barefaced) is at it again. This time her pal is de Souza. Yet another long commentary on the current problem but not a word on “rigging” or “fraud”. Trotz and De Souza cannot bring themselves to use those words because they are trapped in their Freudian cocoon where the mind cannot bring up to the surface what is hidden beneath – that the preference is for the PNC because their party, the WPA, is part of the power structure.

Perhaps the most graphic evidence of the Freudian coffin of these two ladies are the words quoted above from their letter. They wrote that “yesterday’s demons are today’s heroines” The choice of words was deliberate. It should have read this way; “yesterday’s heroes are today’s demons.” And the list of demons would include Eusi Kwayana, Tacuma Ogunseye, Rupert Roopnaraine, etc, a group that de Souza has an enduring camaraderie with.

We come now to de Souza. This woman who is mortally afraid to use the words “rigged elections” fought alongside Walter Rodney against rigged elections in the seventies and beyond. In that struggle she was arrested and charged by the Burnham government.

The era of denying Guyanese people their right to vote has returned and de Souza because of some psychic contortion cannot muster mental courage and psychological integrity to describe what is currently taking place. And what is taking place? A game of bestial politics where the return to Burnhamism is on the horizon. And who should be aware of the tentacles of Burnhamism? No less an activist like de Souza.

Let’s return to the quote above and recite the last part of it; “Strange bedfellows are self-righteously being made, with no regard for principles and with scant regard for truth. This is where we are today.” But Trotz and de Souza lift themselves out of that description, when in fact they are an essential part of the syndrome of the strange bedfellow syndrome denying facts and truths. From fighting against rigged elections in the seventies by the same PNC entity, de Souza refuses to recognize rigged elections in Guyana in 2020 and joins her WPA colleague, Desmond Trotman who invokes the memory and legacy of Walter Rodney when in a sick, carnivorous way, says Rodney would support and endorse the positions he has taken since the March 2 elections. I end with an imploration. Please assist Trotz and de Souza out of their Freudian dungeon if they are willing to climb out.

