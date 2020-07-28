Suspected arson attack leaves Pomeroon couple homeless

A dredge owner and his wife yesterday lost their two-storey wooden and concrete house to fire.

In what is suspected to be arson, occurred between 07:00Hrs and 09:30Hrs at Grant Akawini, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two. According to reports, the dredge owner’s wife, Bevon English, was at her farm some one mile away when her house caught fire.

Police said that around 9:30 a man happened to be passing by in his boat when he noticed the couple’s house being consumed in flames. He alerted neighbours who gathered with buckets and water pumps to contain the blaze but could not prevent the house from being completely destroyed.

English was later informed and broke down in tears when she arrived at the scene.