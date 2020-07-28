Neighbours foil arson attempt on Guyana Human Rights Association building

An arson attempt on the Guyana’s Human Rights Association (GHRA) building located at Hadfield and Austin Place was foiled by public-spirited neighbours.

According to reports, the attempted arson attack took place at around 02:00Hrs on Sunday last. In a press release sent out by GHRC, it was detailed that the perpetrator/s smashed thirteen of the building’s glass windows and ignited a tire at its front door.

Neighbours were alerted by the sound of broken glass and began shouting causing the arsonist or arsonists to flee. The nearby residents then quickly formed a bucket brigade and managed to extinguish the fire, saving the building.

Both fire officers, and policemen from the Alberttown Police Station, have since launched an investigation into the matter.