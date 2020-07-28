Neighbours foil arson attempt on Guyana Human Rights Association building

Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
An arson attempt on the Guyana’s Human Rights Association (GHRA) building located at Hadfield and Austin Place was foiled by public-spirited neighbours.
According to reports, the attempted arson attack took place at around 02:00Hrs on Sunday last. In a press release sent out by GHRC, it was detailed that the perpetrator/s smashed thirteen of the building’s glass windows and ignited a tire at its front door.
Neighbours were alerted by the sound of broken glass and began shouting causing the arsonist or arsonists to flee. The nearby residents then quickly formed a bucket brigade and managed to extinguish the fire, saving the building.
Both fire officers, and policemen from the Alberttown Police Station, have since launched an investigation into the matter.
