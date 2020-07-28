Magistrate dismisses firearm, ammo charges against businesswoman

One year after businesswoman, Maryann Daby had an attempted murder case discharged against her, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly recently dismissed two other charges against the businesswoman. Daby was charged for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunitions, and attempting to kill a police officer.

The Magistrate ruled that the prosecution was unable to prove every aspect of the case that the businesswoman is charged for, and as such, the gun and ammunition charges were dismissed against Daby. The charges came as a result of Daby allegedly pulling a gun on a police officer in an attempt to shoot him at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club.

The 25-year-old defendant of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, had pleaded not guilty to the two charges which stated that she had an unlicensed pistol and six live rounds on May 13, 2019, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, while she was not the holder of a firearm license at the time.

Magistrate Daly, in July 2019, discharged the case which stated that Daby, on May 13, 2018 at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at police constable, Christopher Kissoon.

All the matters were conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. Attorney-at-law, Mark Waldron represented Daby. According to reports, on the day in question, Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club, when constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots. While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air. He said that he confronted her. Daby then allegedly pointed a firearm to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.