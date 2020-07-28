Juveniles among 13 accused of killing Sophia man

Juveniles aged 13 and 14 are among a group of thirteen men accused of brutally murdering a B-Field Sophia man on March 21, 2020. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Kevin Campbell,25, was chopped and stabbed several times about the body just after 08:00Hrs at his home by the 13-man gang, and died seven days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

This newspaper learnt from a reliable source that two out of the gang have since been apprehended by police and are currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Centre in Sophia. However police are still trying to locate the rest of the gang who are believed to be hiding.

Kaieteur News was told that on March 21, two men attacked Campbell’s younger brother, Brandon, while he was standing in the yard of their home. Brandon was dealt two stabs with a scissors, one to the abdomen and another to the chest. Campbell who saw what transpired rushed to his little brother’s assistance and managed to chase the two attackers out of the yard. Brandon was rushed to the hospital in a taxi by his sister and mother while Campbell remained at home with his grandmother and other siblings.

Sometime later the two attackers returned again but this time with 11 others, armed with knives, cutlasses and a pitchfork. Six of them barged into yard, walked into Campbell’s house and dragged him out. They were then joined by the rest and began chopping and stabbing Campbell until he collapsed to the ground. The gang then made good their escape before nearby neighbours rushed to his assistance.

One of the neighbours hired a taxi and transported Campbell, who was unresponsive, to GPHC. While doctors were attending his brother he was taken into the theatre for an emergency operation. Campbell never regained consciousness and eventually died seven days later while receiving treatment at the city hospital. An autopsy was conducted and it was revealed that Campbell died from a punctured liver which was inflicted by a sharpened pitchfork plunged into his side.

