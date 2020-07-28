How the GECOM CEO unilaterally made votes appear and disappear

Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Lowenfield, The Conjurer:
Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield may be remembered in history as “The Conjurer” for his act of conjuring thousands of ghost votes and unlawfully subtracting thousands of valid votes all with the aim of granting a false win of the March 2, 2020 Elections to the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition.
Prior to the national vote recount, Lowenfield sought to present on two occasions, reports to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which included patently false results, where Region Four was concerned.
Then, following the recount, though he is statutorily mandated to adhere to the directives of the GECOM and its Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, on three consecutive occasions, Lowenfield disregarded direct orders and produced three official ‘final’ election reports using falsified figures.
The CEO
Keith Lowenfield, a former Army official, was unanimously appointed to his post back in March of 2014, replacing the previous CEO, Gocool Boodoo. On his appointment, both the then People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government and then opposition APNU+AFC showed full support and confidence in the new CEO.
An article done by Kaieteur News on Lowenfield’s appointment in 2014 had quoted the then major parliamentary opposition party as saying that, “APNU is confident that during Mr. Lowenfield’s tenure as Chief Elections Officer there will be non-controversial and properly administered elections.”
The CEO’s duties
The duties of the CEO are captured in the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) 1:03.
The CEO controls the GECOM Secretariat and acts as the primary point of contact between the Commission and the staff members of the Secretariat, whose activities include the registration of registrants; the distribution of ID Cards; and the provision of information and guidance on electoral operational matters to community organisations and other stakeholders.
Moreover, at the end of every electoral process, the CEO, as statutorily obligated under Section 96 of the ROPA, has to complete a simple calculation of fixed figures to determine the number of votes cast in totality, the total number of valid votes for each party that contested the election and most importantly, the allocation of parliamentary seats. That calculation is then given in the form of a report to the Chair and Commissioners, as spelt out in Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution.
This article states that “Where – there are two or more Presidential candidates, if more votes are cast in favour of the list in which a person is designated as Presidential candidate than in favour of any other list, that Presidential candidate shall be deemed to be elected as President and shall be so declared by the Chairman of the Elections Commission acting only in accordance with the advice of the Chief Election Officer, after such advice has been tendered to the Elections Commission at a duly summoned meeting.”
Neither the Constitution nor the Election Laws make any provisions for Lowenfield to subtract and add votes at his will but Lowenfield adopted this task for the March 2, 2020 Elections.
Lowenfield and Mingo
A mere five days after the March 2 Elections, the CEO cemented his role in the attempt to rig the elections after he announced plans to prepare his final report using fraudulent figures that were declared on March 5. Following the controversial declaration made by District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, Lowenfield had written to the Commission, signaling his readiness to prepare his report using those very false figures.
“In accordance with Cap 1: 03 Section 99, I have prepared the final report for submission to the Commission. In this regard, a request is made for a meeting of the Commission at your earliest convenience,” the CEO had said in an email to the Chair and six-member Commission.
This is despite there being extensive controversy over whether the results had been verified and tabulated in the presence of all of the entitled officials as specified under the law. That meeting however, was never convened as Opposition Commissioners refused to present themselves, following which Mingo was taken before the High Court.
The High Court had scrapped his initial fraudulent numbers, as he did not follow the legal procedures necessary for the tabulation process. The CEO got his chance to include a new set of fraudulent figures after another declaration was made by Mingo, in defiance of the court order to clearly display the tabulation process being used. A new declaration was made on March 13 and Lowenfield then compiled what he purported to be his final election report including those numbers.
When the David case reached the CCJ, the Judges had pointed out Lowenfield’s unlawful actions in their ruling, stating that “it was inconsistent with the constitutional framework for the CEO or GECOM to disinfranchise thousands of electors in a seemingly non-transparent and arbitrary manner.” As a consequence, his previous final election reports were deemed invalid.
The Chief Justice, Roxane George further reiterated what Guyana’s Apex Court ruled: that while Lowenfield may be expected to act independently, “he cannot be a ‘lone ranger’ so to speak.”
Constitutional or statutory?
In a bid to defend himself, Lowenfield issued a release on June 26 claiming that he was not bound by the directives of the Commission and its Chair, and that he acted in conformity with the law. He however, failed to point out the legal provisions that allowed him to act outside of the directions of the Commission.
“While the Commission,” Lowenfield had written, “makes certain policy decisions and provides guidance to the Chief Election Officer for implementation by the Secretariat, I have to execute my duties as a Constitutional Officer, particularly in the conduct of Elections. At all times, I have acted in conformity with the laws and therefore my action cannot be seen as clear act of insubordination.”
Lowenfield’s claim that he answers to no one but the constitution garnered the full support of the Coalition. It however, conversely clashed with his pronouncements back in February of 2019, during a televised interview, when he stated that it was the GECOM Commission who is constitutionally mandated to instruct the Secretariat which he controls.
“The Commission by order,” he had told reporters, “instructs the Chief Elections Officer for the conduct of all these subsets; they are contained in the constitution where the Commission shall direct the Secretariat to so do, so it is not a creation of an attitude on the part of the CEO that he have to be provided with guidance. So they direct – move, don’t move, act, don’t act – as is contained in the Constitution.”
Additionally, it was pointed out that while Lowenfield has a specific constitutional role to play according to 177(2), his position, according to Attorney-at-law, Charles Ramson Jr., is in fact a statutory, not a constitutional one as defined by the ROPA.
The Court of Appeal decision in the current Misenga Jones appeal is expected to deliver the penultimate, if not final, directive to Lowenfield on precisely which figures he is bound to use in preparing his final elections report to the Commission.
