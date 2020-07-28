Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Jul 28, 2020 News 0

Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup...

Jul 28, 2020

The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team will compete in a new preliminary round of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup next July, under an expanded format which will effectively mark the Golden Jaguars’...
Read More
GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in Region 2

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to...

Jul 27, 2020

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

Jul 27, 2020

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in AIBA’s latest ranking at 19th

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in...

Jul 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019