Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

Jul 28, 2020 Sports 0

Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. and the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) announced yesterday the commencement of their first collaborative trick shot challenge of the year, titled, ‘Tricks for Kicks’.

Basketball players will get the chance to display their ability to make the trick shots but in a timely fashion if they are to win.

In a release to the media, GABA described the challenge as a, “Fun one and at the same time very competitive.”
The challenge is open to all basketball players and they will be given a total of five ‘Trick Shots’ per week to complete within 10 minutes in any particular order.
The player to compete the challenge the fastest each week will walk away with a brand new pair of basketball sneakers, compliments of Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. (SRS).
The event will run for two consecutive weeks beginning July 27-August 1 (week one) and week two from August 2 to August 8.
Holly Persaud, Corporate Human Resources Manager of SRS, explained that, “We are very excited to be part of this initiative and as a local content company we have a local tie with GABA. Since the prevalence of covid-19, we thought that it would be a great time to roll out this initiative so persons can have the exercise and I’m sure everyone will be excited to be part of this.”
Head of GABA; Jermaine Slater signaled players to get ready for this event and noted that if persons need any additional information, they can head over to GABA’s Facebook page.
See full details on how to win the challenge below:
Complete the 5 trick shots the quickest before the ten minute time limit elapses.
Or
If no participant completes all 5 trick shots within the 15 minutes time limit, the winner will be the person who completes the most shots the quickest before the time limit elapses.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup...

Jul 28, 2020

The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team will compete in a new preliminary round of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup next July, under an expanded format which will effectively mark the Golden Jaguars’...
Read More
GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in Region 2

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to...

Jul 27, 2020

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

Jul 27, 2020

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in AIBA’s latest ranking at 19th

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in...

Jul 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019