GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. and the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) announced yesterday the commencement of their first collaborative trick shot challenge of the year, titled, ‘Tricks for Kicks’.

In a release to the media, GABA described the challenge as a, “Fun one and at the same time very competitive.”

The challenge is open to all basketball players and they will be given a total of five ‘Trick Shots’ per week to complete within 10 minutes in any particular order.

The player to compete the challenge the fastest each week will walk away with a brand new pair of basketball sneakers, compliments of Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. (SRS).

The event will run for two consecutive weeks beginning July 27-August 1 (week one) and week two from August 2 to August 8.

Holly Persaud, Corporate Human Resources Manager of SRS, explained that, “We are very excited to be part of this initiative and as a local content company we have a local tie with GABA. Since the prevalence of covid-19, we thought that it would be a great time to roll out this initiative so persons can have the exercise and I’m sure everyone will be excited to be part of this.”

Head of GABA; Jermaine Slater signaled players to get ready for this event and noted that if persons need any additional information, they can head over to GABA’s Facebook page.

See full details on how to win the challenge below:

Complete the 5 trick shots the quickest before the ten minute time limit elapses.

Or

If no participant completes all 5 trick shots within the 15 minutes time limit, the winner will be the person who completes the most shots the quickest before the time limit elapses.