Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jul 28, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round

Guyana Senior Men’s team to compete in new 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup...

Jul 28, 2020

The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team will compete in a new preliminary round of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup next July, under an expanded format which will effectively mark the Golden Jaguars’...
Read More
GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat development – Says Nat Athletics Coach Wilson

GOG need to see sports as tool for Nat...

Jul 28, 2020

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’ challenge

GABA partners with SRS for ‘Tricks for Kicks’...

Jul 28, 2020

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in Region 2

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to...

Jul 27, 2020

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

Jul 27, 2020

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in AIBA’s latest ranking at 19th

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in...

Jul 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019