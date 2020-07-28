Eccles family loses home to fire

Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

A family of six was yesterday forced to witness their Eccles East Bank, Demerara home destroyed by fire. The family’s two-storey concrete house that was being renovated for a new look went up in flames just after 09:00Hrs.

A few kitchen utensils that were saved from the house

The Two- Storey Concrete House destroyed by fire

According to one of the family members, Kevin (only name given), it was his ten-year-old cousin who had raised the alarm that the house was on fire. He said that his grandmother, Carol Beaton, was in the yard conversing with a next door neighbour when his cousin who was also outside, decided to check up on his little brother in the bottom flat of the house.
Upon entering the house the child noticed smoke emanating from one of the rooms. Driven by curiosity he investigated a little more and realized that it was fire. The child then rushed out to alert his grandmother.
Accompanied by her neighbour she entered the house to see if the child’s claim was true and to rescue his little brother. An emergency call was made to the fire department. Meanwhile the neighbour attempted to contain the blaze with a garden hose attached to a pipe in the yard, but the smoke was too much as the fire spread quickly forcing him to retreat.
Firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the blaze but could not save the house from being destroyed. The family lost all their personal belongings and was only able to retrieve a few kitchen utensils and a bunch of keys for a house belonging to a relative living overseas. They have since relocated to that house.

 

 

