Drivers see conflict with CJIA over new ID badge requirement

A group of drivers are now in a clash with Cheddi Jagan International Airport officials over their new ID badge requirement. The drivers stated that while they are accustomed to being given a hard time by CJIA officials, the demand they are currently making has a massive impact on their livelihood.

Several drivers, speaking to Kaieteur News, alleged that they were contacted by airport officials who informed them that they will be required to lodge their badges, and the only time they could be uplifted is when they report for duty.

The drivers claimed that, upon refusing to do so, they were told that they could see serious repercussions for not adhering. They also highlighted that travelling back to the airport after every job, to lodge the badges, is extremely uneconomical. They lamented that due to the current pandemic, the airport has been closed so there is hardly any work and they cannot fund the heavy amounts of gas required for the trips back.

They further added that previously, the only time the badges were taken from them was in the event of misconduct. They are also of the opinion that they should not have to lodge these badges since they usually pay a $2,270 GYD fee, every month to have them.

This publication approached the CJIA to confirm these claims and an official explained that they are requesting the badges to be lodged due to new security protocol. The official stated that the badges allow these drivers restricted access to the airport and since it is closed them having access is not a safe measure. The individual further declared the lodging of their badges to be the only way the airport can ensure compliance.

The drivers also made claims of discrimination in the handing out of jobs as the “third system” they once used to ensure jobs were equally distributed was not being implemented. This system saw drivers being divided into groups of six to seven, and jobs would be distributed by group based on the flights coming in; however, the drivers claimed that the jobs were only being handed to particular persons.

The drivers stated that they have been out of work since March 12 due to the airport’s closure and in addition to the new ID badge requirement the “discrimination” being handed to them is making their life with COVID-19 significantly harder. The CJIA also noted in their response that there is no attempt to discriminate or dismiss any driver at the airport.