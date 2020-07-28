Dem FDI giving we mo F than DI

Dem Boys Seh…

Guyana gat some farrin firm wah plundering we resources. Dem gat all kind of fancy names some dat sound nice, except when deh start fuh layoff dem workers. We gat Bosai, Rusal, Troy Resources and Guyana Goldfields. De latter lay off so much workers dat dem almost change dem name to Guyana Firing Fields. Nuff of dem workers get send home.

And is dem small number of jobs wah dem does create wah does kerfuffle dem fools wah does run de country, fools like de Rigadier and Jaggy. Dem head does leff dem body when dem hear about de jobs.

De easiest way fuh get tax concession in Guyana is fuh use de magic words: ‘ jobs’ deh. Dem fools wah does run de country does tell de people how dem attracting FDI – foreign direct investment. Dem boys seh dem FDI nah come hay fuh help we. Dem come hay fuh rape we resources, exploit we workers and pollute we environment. Dem like vampire and old higue. Dem does suck yuh dry. Dem boys nah wan hear about FDI no more. Dem wan here bout LDI – local direct investment. De local people gat de money fuh invest. If dem invest in we gold and we diamond and we oil and we bauxite, den the money nah gun get send to farrin. It gan remain right hay and mek we country rich.

De local banks flooding with money. Dem does talk how dem liquid. Dem gat de cash but not much to invest it in. And pun top of dat de government does gat fuh pay billions of dollars each year fuh sop up de money so that de cost of living nah raise.

Dem boys calling fuh LDI. Dem wan see locals get a piece of de action. Dem foreign company dredging out we gold and bauxite, digging out we diamond and when dem done, the country mo bruk than when de FDI did start.

Talk half and hope de leaders ketch sense after de declaration!