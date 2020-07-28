Dem FDI giving we mo F than DI

Latest update July 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Guyana gat some farrin firm wah plundering we resources. Dem gat all kind of fancy names some dat sound nice, except when deh start fuh layoff dem workers. We gat Bosai, Rusal, Troy Resources and Guyana Goldfields. De latter lay off so much workers dat dem almost change dem name to Guyana Firing Fields. Nuff of dem workers get send home.
And is dem small number of jobs wah dem does create wah does kerfuffle dem fools wah does run de country, fools like de Rigadier and Jaggy. Dem head does leff dem body when dem hear about de jobs.
De easiest way fuh get tax concession in Guyana is fuh use de magic words: ‘ jobs’ deh. Dem fools wah does run de country does tell de people how dem attracting FDI – foreign direct investment. Dem boys seh dem FDI nah come hay fuh help we. Dem come hay fuh rape we resources, exploit we workers and pollute we environment. Dem like vampire and old higue. Dem does suck yuh dry. Dem boys nah wan hear about FDI no more. Dem wan here bout LDI – local direct investment. De local people gat de money fuh invest. If dem invest in we gold and we diamond and we oil and we bauxite, den the money nah gun get send to farrin. It gan remain right hay and mek we country rich.
De local banks flooding with money. Dem does talk how dem liquid. Dem gat de cash but not much to invest it in. And pun top of dat de government does gat fuh pay billions of dollars each year fuh sop up de money so that de cost of living nah raise.
Dem boys calling fuh LDI. Dem wan see locals get a piece of de action. Dem foreign company dredging out we gold and bauxite, digging out we diamond and when dem done, the country mo bruk than when de FDI did start.
Talk half and hope de leaders ketch sense after de declaration!
Jul 28, 2020The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team will compete in a new preliminary round of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup next July, under an expanded format which will effectively mark the Golden Jaguars’...
Jul 28, 2020
Jul 28, 2020
Jul 27, 2020
Jul 27, 2020
Jul 27, 2020
Two WPA personalities, who may or may not hold membership card to what was once Walter Rodney’s glorious organization,... more
This is worth a repeat… I have a girlfriend. She supports one of the country’s two main political parties. She is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]