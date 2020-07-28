CSEC and CAPE sees impressive turnout in hinterland regions

– Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a press release yesterday, indicated that the hinterland regions have been seeing “impressive” student turn outs at the current Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examination (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

According to a release, there are 11,998 students registered to write the CSEC examination and 851 candidates registered for CAPE across the country and, according to the Regional Education officers, yesterday’s sitting of the General Mathematics examination saw a 100 percent turn-out. This includes in interior locations, specifically Region One (1) Barima-Waini, Region Seven (7) Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Eight (8) Potaro-Siparuni and Region Nine (9) Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo.

The Ministry highlighted that the exams are being observed under the strict guidelines of the Examination Order that was stipulated by the Ministry of Public Health. This order was made to ensure safety for all students and examination personnel and no further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The ministry stated that the students are required to be two meters or six feet apart from each other at all times. Loitering and playing is strictly prohibited and the MOE has also taken a firm stance against vending outside of schools to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone. All persons permitted to enter the school compound are required to wear a face mask at all times and additionally hand-washing and sanitization is mandatory upon entry. Temperature testing was also made mandatory and the ministry’s officials are actively visiting schools to ensure that students and exam personnel are fully complying with the Order.

The officials commended the “cooperating parents and dedicated teachers” who have been doing their part to ensure the students write their exam in accordance with the order as well as attending the necessary classes. Just recently the MOE had announced a 95 percent turn-out at the National Grade Six (NGSA) Assessment Examination that was sat on July 2 to July 3.