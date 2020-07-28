Cop jailed for giving conflicting evidence against Maryann Daby

After months of being on trial for perverting the course of justice in an attempted murder case involving businesswoman Maryann Daby, police constable John Holder, 28, of North Road Bourda, Georgetown, was recently sentenced to three months imprisonment by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The officer was the key witness in the matter involving Daby, who was charged for the possession of an illegal firearm, ammunitions and attempting to kill a police officer. Holder was charged after he willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his statement in the case. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated, that between August 10, 2018 and October 2, 2018, at Georgetown, he willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his statement dated May 13, 2018, in the case Police vs Daby.

Last year, the magistrate ruled that based on the evidence led by the prosecution a prima facie has been made out against Holder, as such he had to lead his defense at trial.

According to the facts of the charge, Holder gave several statements in relation to the Daby matter. The court heard that while Holder was testifying in the attempted murder PI, he deviated from his statement and told the court that a top ranking officer instructed him to change his statement to support his colleague.

The attempted murder charge against Daby, along with the charges for having an unlicensed pistol and six live rounds on May 13, 2018, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, have all been dismissed as a result of insufficient evidence. According to reports, on the day in question, Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club when Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the Club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots.

While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air. He said that he confronted her. Daby then allegedly pointed a firearm to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.