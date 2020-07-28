Boss of Bushmaster Tours Guyana found dead

The managing director of Bushmaster Tours Guyana, Ian Craddock was yesterday found dead along a roadway behind Culvert City Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine. Craddock’s body was discovered at around 17:40Hrs by an anonymous individual who alerted police via phone.

Police arrived at the location shortly after and saw the boss of Bushmasters Tours lying face down clad in a grey and brown jersey, a red pair of trousers and a multi-coloured Nike sneakers. His body was examined and a small scratch was observed by investigators on the face.

Police then transported the body to Lethem Regional Hospital where it was furthered examined by doctors before being transferred to the hospital’s morgue. Subsequent investigations revealed that Craddock would normally be seen jogging daily in the area where his body was found.

Craddock was an ex-British Army Special Air Services (SAS) officer who had migrated to Guyana in 2002 to organize jungle expeditions for a British conservation charity. He eventually founded an adventure and survival tourism company called Bushmasters Tours Guyana which he operated from Lethem.

Throughout his tenure as the company’s boss he was also involved in externally produced television shows which showcased Guyana’s jungles on BBC and other foreign channels. His company was also granted certification of conformity by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) in 2015. This recognition was to honour the Company’s 100% compliance with Guyana’s tourism regulations.

