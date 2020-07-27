Thief man wan share de loot with de victim

Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:50 AM
Jul 27, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
De Pee- Pee-Pee and the Pee- N-Cee are two peas in de same pod. Dem no different from each other. So dem boys seh.
Jug-deo do he thing when he went in power and the Pee-N-Cee come in and dem put steroids pun de same thing wha Jug-deo bin do. Dem do de same thing but wuss. When dem boys bin think was change dem get, it was really an exchange.
De Hay-Eff-See come and tell dem boys how dem gan hold de Pee-N-Cee foot to de fire. But dem boys know dat dem was no different from dem two parties. Dem was just de rejects from de Pee-N-Cee and de Pee-Pee-Pee. De Hay-Eff-See was de the abuse children of dem two big parties.
So when de Hay-Eff-See go in, all dem do was practice vindictive politics. Dem tun around and start abusing de people. Dem too belong in de same pod with dem abusers.
De Public Rigging Outcast (PRO) seh how he get abuse. He seh he accustomed to sanctions from lang. So is no big thing with he.
De Pee-N-Cee, de Pee-Pee-Pee and de Hay-Eff-See are ganga eggs. Dem boys seh ganga egg nah good fuh nuttin except pelting people.
Good nah gan come out of de Pee-N-See and de Pee-Pee-Pee. Wah dis country need is new leaders with, fresh ideas and vision and who nah connected with dem two peas in de pod.
Imagine de Coal-a-Shun calling fuh dialogue about power sharing. Dem get ketch trying fuh thief elections and now dem wan talk.
Dat is like if you ketch a thief man in yuh house carrying away yuh things. And he tun to you and tell you, let we talk about how you two can divide up de loot.
Talk half and pray fuh fresh leadership in de country!
