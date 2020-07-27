Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:50 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Going into the Guyoil gas station recently to purchase gas, I was surprised to see all the pump attendants urging me to go to them even though they are tending to other vehicles. After making my purchase, I decided to look on at this strange behaviour, where I witness they happily working and being very courteous to the customers. Following my curiosity, I decided to ask one of the attendants the reason for such courteous service, and was told that a commission is being paid on each sale. I’m not certain how many gas stations are doing this, but whosoever came up with such a brilliant idea, is a genius, because I see good communication and happiness there and I do hope it continues and that spreads elsewhere.
Editor, consistency and proper management/monitoring seem to be lacking and as a result, it is causing us dearly or endangering us. The Maritime advises that commuters traversing the rivers by the speedboats should use facemask. Monitors could be seen informing you to wear mask and testing you. They are being paid to do a service but apparently, because of the temporary authority they hold, they display some serious attitude problem that urgently needs to be address. Sometimes, they are in deep conversations with the taxi drivers and boat operators and don’t even bother to test people. Then at times, they talk to commuters as if they are criminals.
Other times, they are not around. The best part of this operation is that after all the procedure you go through, when you board the boat, you would see the bowman and captain without facemask or either the mask on but in various fashion, conveniently failing to cover their mouth and nose. Some passengers would take their mask off after being properly seated. Guyanese have a tendency to ‘jump down your throat’ when you point out issues. So much for changes!
Sahadeo Bates
