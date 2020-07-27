Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Owen Arthur dies

Jul 27, 2020

Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur

Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70. He was pronounced dead just after midnight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after being admitted there last week for heart complications.
The news was confirmed by CBC News Barbados early this morning.
Arthur recently headed the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Guyana’s General and Regional Elections.

