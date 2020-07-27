“Our world has lost a statesman” – Ralph Gonsalves on passing of Owen Arthur

CARICOM Chair, Ralph Gonsalves in his message of condolence on the passing of distinguished former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur declared that the world “has lost a statesman” and intellect of the highest quality.

Gonsalves stated that “Owen Arthur was a true Caribbean man with a deeply-rooted Barbadianness, steeped in our culture and way of life, devoted always to the further ennoblement of our Caribbean civilisation, while at the same time learning from the universalism and well-springs of world civilisations.”

“He loved our Caribbean”, the CARICOM Chair added “and its manifestations in cricket, dominoes, food, music, literature, poetry, and joyous living. He loved our people and strove to make their lives better. He came from humble beginnings and retained the humility and unfussiness of the folk from whom he sprung. He was a devoted family man.”

Most notably, he touched on Arthur’s deep interest in the controversial 2020 Guyana elections.

“Prior to his brief hospitalization,” Gonsalves explained “he was deeply agitated about the imminent threat to democracy in Guyana; and he reserved some of his finest and most biting barbs against those in that CARICOM member-state who, without right reason or principle, verbally abused Mia Mottley and me because of our stance in defense of free and fair elections.”

In closing, the CARICOM Chair stated “Owen has gone to meet his glorious ancestors. He was among the best of our generation…May he rest in peace.”