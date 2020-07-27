Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in AIBA’s latest ranking at 19th

Inspired by his brother, the last ranked Guyanese Pugilist

By Sean Devers

Twenty-one-year-old Boxing sensation Keevin Allicock is the only Guyanese in the latest world rankings released by world governing body AIBA.

Allicock is rated 19th in the Bantamweight division and joins his elder brother Dillion Allicock who was the last Guyanese to hold an AIBA world ranking over a decade ago.

World Bantamweight Champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan is the number one-ranked Boxer in the Bantamweight division but Allicock is well ahead of several boxers from China, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Peru.

The immensely talented Allicock said his brother’s ranking has inspired him since he knew of it when he was little.

“It’s a real blessing for me to be so high up among the best in the World in my division. I am happy to be recognised for my hard work by AIBA, especially after a tough few months in Cuba due to COVID-19.

I knew about Dillion’s ranking when I was little and it has inspired me to achieve bigger things since he has stepped back.

I want say I am happy to be home and I can’t wait for Friday to reach,” said Allicock from his home in Albouystown.

Allicock has won six of his bouts since making his debut on March 12, 2018 and the two defeats include the controversial loss in the Pan Am Games qualifiers when his semi-final spot was taken away and given to Alexy Cruz, on contentious ruling of ‘inappropriate attire’.

The gifted Bantamweight pugilist who returned home from Cuba last Friday along with fellow Olympic hopefuls, Middleweight Desmond Amsterdam, light Heavyweight Dennis Thomas and Light Welterweight Colin Lewis, is currently observing a seven-day quarantine period in his home.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle congratulated Allicock and promised that it is only a matter of time before more local boxers emulate the current Caribbean bantamweight champion.

“We are proud of his achievement and our plan and expectation is that others will follow in his footsteps when the doors of boxing are opened again,” said Ninvalle who played a pivotal role in getting the stranded foursome back home.

After travelling to Cuba in January to prepare for the AMBC Olympic Qualifiers and hopefully the 2020 Olympics, which has been pushed back to next year because of the Global spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Allicock along with three others, were stranded in the Spanish speaking Caribbean Island for 126 days.