GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:50 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), as part of its ‘COVID-19 and Beyond’ initiative, hosted a ‘Coaches and Administrators’ forum on Friday last, utilising the virtual Zoom meeting platform.
The session was facilitated by 14-time national champion Sydney Christophe who is an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Coach Certification Coordinator. In addition, the former Caribbean Champion is also a Level III instructor.
Friday’s meeting featured a SWOT analysis of coaching in Guyana, ITTF coaching pathway/roadmap, key elements of coaching ethics and protocols, coaching collaboration avenues for earning promotion, post COVID-19 trends/examples in other countries; policy creation & review along with
Guyana & the next steps, among other agenda items.
Head of the GTTA, Godfrey Munroe, noted that, “We (GTTA) believe that coaching is central and critical to development of the sport in Guyana. Our sport is technical in nature so it requires long hours of intervention. At the heart of coaching is dedication, sacrifice and complexities.”
“However, we know that in order to truly advance the sport, coaching has to be the foundation or key pillar in which we choose to build. We have invested a lot into training coaches over the years with a total of 120 instructors being trained but we have not been able to fully maximize the value of that investment.”
“It is critical that we devise a strategy that will allow us to maximise the investment, develop our sport and to have coaching at the center of our developmental pillars.”
