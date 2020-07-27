GCAA imposes strict COVID-19 regulations

– Passengers can be fined up to $3M, jailed for 5 years

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued an updated set of safety and public health guidelines for passengers, airports and aircraft operators as it relates to COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone in breach of the rules such as the failure to wear a mask or acting in a manner to endanger the health of others can result in a fine totalling $3M as well as jail time.

With the incoming repatriation flights and the airports set to open on August 28, Director General of the GCAA, Egbert Field, indicated that these measures are absolutely necessary while noting that he sees the penalties as the only way to ensure compliance.

According to the GCAA, a person who refuses to wear a mask will be denied boarding on any aircraft. In addition, passengers who do not adhere to the safety requirements and preventive measures on the aircraft shall be removed prior to departure. That person can also face a fine of $50,000.

Furthermore, any individual who acts out in a manner that endangers an aircraft or any person in it is liable to a fine of $3,000,000 and five years imprisonment.

If a person fails to comply with commands directly given the by the pilot or a crew member, that person is liable to a fine of $1,000,000 and to imprisonment for three months. A person can also be charged $1,000,000 for using threatening words and actions in an airport or aircraft.

Kaieteur News understands that passengers must also wear appropriate facemasks which include medical facemasks as well as the N95, KN95 and FFP2 approved masks. The facemasks may be replaced after four hours on the aircraft or after it becomes soiled or wet.

The regulations also stipulate that aircraft operators are required to provide to the Ministry of Public Health with passenger identification information, their travel details and contact details for contact tracing purposes.

Failure to adhere to this regulation can result in an aircraft operator being liable to a fine of up to $500,000.

Passengers coming on these flights are required to produce a negative testing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test. However, children under 12 whose parents have produced negative tests will not be required to produce one as well.

The GCCA is urging that passengers exercise full compliance to aid in a healthy aviation environment and smooth running of services once the airports reopen.