Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCAA imposes strict COVID-19 regulations

Jul 27, 2020 News 0

– Passengers can be fined up to $3M, jailed for 5 years

Director General of the GCAA, Egbert Field

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued an updated set of safety and public health guidelines for passengers, airports and aircraft operators as it relates to COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone in breach of the rules such as the failure to wear a mask or acting in a manner to endanger the health of others can result in a fine totalling $3M as well as jail time.
With the incoming repatriation flights and the airports set to open on August 28, Director General of the GCAA, Egbert Field, indicated that these measures are absolutely necessary while noting that he sees the penalties as the only way to ensure compliance.
According to the GCAA, a person who refuses to wear a mask will be denied boarding on any aircraft. In addition, passengers who do not adhere to the safety requirements and preventive measures on the aircraft shall be removed prior to departure. That person can also face a fine of $50,000.
Furthermore, any individual who acts out in a manner that endangers an aircraft or any person in it is liable to a fine of $3,000,000 and five years imprisonment.
If a person fails to comply with commands directly given the by the pilot or a crew member, that person is liable to a fine of $1,000,000 and to imprisonment for three months. A person can also be charged $1,000,000 for using threatening words and actions in an airport or aircraft.
Kaieteur News understands that passengers must also wear appropriate facemasks which include medical facemasks as well as the N95, KN95 and FFP2 approved masks. The facemasks may be replaced after four hours on the aircraft or after it becomes soiled or wet.
The regulations also stipulate that aircraft operators are required to provide to the Ministry of Public Health with passenger identification information, their travel details and contact details for contact tracing purposes.
Failure to adhere to this regulation can result in an aircraft operator being liable to a fine of up to $500,000.
Passengers coming on these flights are required to produce a negative testing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test. However, children under 12 whose parents have produced negative tests will not be required to produce one as well.
The GCCA is urging that passengers exercise full compliance to aid in a healthy aviation environment and smooth running of services once the airports reopen.

Similar Articles

Sports

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in Region 2

Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in...

Jul 27, 2020

Former Guyana Under-15 and 19 cricketer Devon Ramnauth has committed to sponsor a limited-over youth tournament on an annual basis in Region two. Ramnauth, who hails from Hust Diren also on the...
Read More
GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

GTTA hosts online coaches’ forum

Jul 27, 2020

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in AIBA’s latest ranking at 19th

Keevin Allicock is lone Guyanese Boxer in...

Jul 27, 2020

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

Jul 26, 2020

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United States on Windies Cricket

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United...

Jul 26, 2020

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting boxers home

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting...

Jul 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019