EMPTY OIL DRUM IN DE DOLDRUMS

By Tulsi Dyal

De oil money is in a bank, somewhere in New York

At least some of it, while people here ah suffer.

Ninety-eight thousand barrels a day, gone forever.

Yet we are an empty oil drum, floating in de doldrums.

When Covid’s done, I’m going to Hawaii

I gon rent a boat, dey call dem an outrigger

For crew mates, I will get them from Guyana.

While I’m paddling forwards, backwards, they gon paddle

Going nowhere; empty oil drum floating in de doldrums.

Fifty-four years now, we been doing this, we’re experts

At mangling every opportunity to make dis country better.

Gold and diamonds, rice and sugar, timber and bauxite,

Looks like oil gon join dem to never reach potential.

We rather go to court to wriggle in rigmarole; and rig

In a battered empty oil drum sinking in de doldrums.