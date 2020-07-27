COVID-19 pandemic leads to waste in vegetables, fruits subsector

– Port Mourant Market Vendors complain

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt in almost every local industry. In fact, recent reports from the Port Mourant Market reveal that the fruits and vegetables subsector is reeling from the pressures of the novel coronavirus.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, many of the Port Mourant vendors stressed that consumer purchases are declining at a troubling pace which leaves them on many occasions, with no choice but to discard of good produce or sell them at a loss.

Omawattie Reddi from Black Bush Polder shared, “Things very slow. We have to throw away three quarter of what we suppose to sell but we still have to keep going with the business. The COVID and this political thing contributing to all of this, everybody waiting to hear who is the president because when you na get a president nothing good can’t run.”

Lilowttie Harrinarine, another vendor who has been selling her peppers, cabbages and other vegetables at the Port Mourant Market for 32 years said that business “has been bad” since the beginning of the year but as time elapsed, it has gotten worse.

“This is the first time it slow down so bad but if people get work, they will come out and buy but people na get the money so dem na come out and buy. They suffering and we suffering too because people not buying like before. When dem use to buy like one bag ochro or pepper now dem buying like a 20 lb because the market slow, business slow,” she said.

A young woman who helps her mother to sell her produce, Lolita Basit, stated that as a result of the coronavirus, consumers are not buying like they usually would. In light of this, Basit said that they have taken the decision to sell their produce at a reduced price. While this has slashed their profits considerably, the young woman is hoping that business will pick up again.

A walk through the Port Mourant Market also saw very few buyers with many vendors just hoping someone would make a purchase.

APPEAL TO AUTHORITIES

As a result of the decline in sales and profit margins, many of the vendors related to this news agency that they have been pleading with the authorities to pay a reduced stall holder’s fee.

Kaieteur News understands that the vendors are expected to pay $300 a day. This is providing that they are selling on a daily basis. But even this seemingly small sum is now costly for some vendors.

Overall, the atmosphere at the market on Friday last was far from the usual. Additionally, the fruits and vegetables subsector is not the only one that has been taking a beating in Berbice. The fishing industry has also been feeling the proverbial squeeze along with the rice and sugar sectors.