COVID-19 cases jump to 370

Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed yesterday another 10 positive cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s total to 370.
The Ministry through its COVID-19 dashboard reported that the number of persons in institutional quarantine remains 33 while the number of persons in institutional isolation has increased to 169.
Additionally, four persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 181 persons have so far recovered from the virus. To date, there have been 20 fatalities.
It is recommended that individuals adhere to all the necessary precautions in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Jul 27, 2020Former Guyana Under-15 and 19 cricketer Devon Ramnauth has committed to sponsor a limited-over youth tournament on an annual basis in Region two. Ramnauth, who hails from Hust Diren also on the...
Jul 27, 2020
Jul 27, 2020
Jul 26, 2020
Jul 26, 2020
Jul 26, 2020
When you are involved in journalism and social activism, there are dimensions to the human mind that you encounter that are... more
The Opposition political forces inGuyana are making a fatal error. They are presently enjoying a windfall of regional and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]