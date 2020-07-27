COVID-19 cases jump to 370

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed yesterday another 10 positive cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s total to 370.

The Ministry through its COVID-19 dashboard reported that the number of persons in institutional quarantine remains 33 while the number of persons in institutional isolation has increased to 169.

Additionally, four persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 181 persons have so far recovered from the virus. To date, there have been 20 fatalities.

It is recommended that individuals adhere to all the necessary precautions in order to stop the spread of the virus.