Arya’s Fresh Cut: Delivering high quality farm produce at affordable prices

By Renay Sambach

After emerging on the local market five years ago, Arya’s Fresh Cut has proven to consumers that it is one of the nation’s most reliable sources of high quality vegetables. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the company has neither waivered in its ability to offer well-packaged cr

ops at an affordable price nor its love for offering moms and dads, innovative assortments to make their everyday cooking plans easier.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the owner and manager of Arya’s Fresh Cut, Diana Persaud, shared that the business is 90% driven by the enthusiasm of hardworking young women. In fact, Persaud intimated that the processing, management and operating processes are all done by women. She did acknowledge that her husband, Aditya Persaud, and a few other male employees, do make valuable contributions.

As a result of the care and attention to every aspect of its operations, Persaud was proud to share that her company has received great feedback over the years and has even seen a continuous climb in consumer demand. Persaud also noted that quite often, she is questioned about the financial success of the company to date. But when faced with such comments, the mother of two said she is always keen to note that her joy is rooted in being able to see her passion for agriculture flourish. She said, “Many persons have asked if we make (a lot) of money in this business. (But) it’s not about the money. It’s a feeling of satisfaction that you get from giving to others, something that you are trained to do and you’re proud of doing it…You will have losses, but don’t you let that dissuade you.”

For the uninitiated, Arya’s line of produce includes pumpkins, tomatoes, cabbage (chopped), corilla that is cut and cleaned, bell peppers, sweet peppers, wiri-wiri peppers, ochro, boulanger or egg plant and passion fruit. To complement its line of local produce, Arya’s also offers mint leaves, ginger, basil, oregano and cilantro, all of which are imported.

“Some of our biggest hits on the market are our mixed veggie packages like the chowmein mix which contains bora, carrot and cabbage; the fried rice mix that has bora and carrot; and our seasoning mix which is packed with celery, parsley, oregano and basil,” the business woman n

oted.

Another exciting addition to the Arya brand is grated coconut, which Persaud said has been in great demand. In this regard she said, “We have them available in chipped or choka coconut packages and we also have coconut water available in three different sizes…”

Kaieteur News understands that the company has a website that is user friendly and able to facilitate online shopping for

the foregoing products. Elaborating on this front, the mother of two said, “Our customers can go online, sign up and shop from the comfort of their home… We created this new platform to connect with persons and give them the opportunity to select what they want and when they want it and they pay when it’s delivered.”Persaud said customers can expect delivery within 48 hours after the order is placed. She said that the timeline allows her company to harvest the vegetables, wash and clean them, then prepare for packaging so that it can be delivered the following day.

SURVIVING THE PANDEMIC

Persaud was keen to note that during the first two weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a noticeable drop in sales. She said that the company was quick to adapt in this regard by offering home delivery services.

The mother of two shared, “As a businesswoman, I couldn’t allow the pandemic to affect me. My team and I worked out a way to conquer it by using different strategies… So as it is, our business is not being affected by the Coronavirus.”

Arya’s home delivery service is available from Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara to Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Persaud shared that their services is not extended to other regions as yet since their farm is located at Section D, Non Pariel, ECD.

Arya’s products can be found at all Bounty Supermarkets, Survival Supermarket locations at Sheriff Street and Vlissengen Road, DSL Supermarkets, Massy Stores Providence, and Rahim/Seeta Store at Mon Repos.

Persons can visit Arya’s website by using this link: https://www.aryasfreshcut.com/ , visit their Facebook page at Arya’s Fresh Cut or contact them on telephone numbers, 592-610-0528 or 625-6903 for more information.