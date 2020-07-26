Venezulan migrant dies while in search of a better life

By Shivanie Rampersaud

Every mother has a child who is considered her “pet” or the favourite one, and as the saying goes a mother’s best friend is always her son. Twenty-four-year old Mahendra Beria aka “Chino” was no different. In fact, he took the bond even further and became his mother’s saviour.

Mahendra, born in El Tigre, Venezuela on December 5th, 1995 to Guyanese parents Rosalind and Krishna Narine could be described as the ideal son. His friends and family call him the “apple of his mother’s eye.” His story is one of sacrifices and love for his family.

Beria and his family escaped hunger, deprivation, crime and extreme poverty under the brutal conditions that their homeland is facing and came to Guyana approximately two years ago in search of a better life.According to his cousin, Carolina Beria, Chino, comes from a family of six. His parents, he and two of his three siblings originally sought shelter at his maternal grandmother’s home in Leonora Pasture, West Coast Demerara.

She explained that the family settled in the small wooden house, excited to start their new life even though the house could barely accommodate the large family, unlike the posh one left behind. However, shortly after, reality hit and the family realized that life in Guyana was not a bed of roses and they were once again forced to make ends meet. This is when Chino’s mom opted to seek employment to aid in the sustenance of the family. This didn’t sit well with him, since he felt that his mother should not have to take on such a responsibility, but, given the family’s situation Rosalind went ahead and took a domestic job. While working one day she became ill due to the fact that

she is hypertensive. As a result of this, Chino immediately stopped her from working and assured her that he would provide for the family.

In an emotional social media post his uncle, Pandit Chunelall, described the young man’s choice: “Chino’s mom Rosalind opted to do menial jobs to aid in the sustenance of the family. But Chino, the dutiful son that he was, would never allow it. Stepping up to the plate, he reassured his mother that as long as he remained alive he would work as a man and provide for the family as best as he could. He never desired for his mother to be exploited by anyone. True to his word, his loving mother received from his hands every penny of his earnings.”

The post added that “A month ago he was offered a job in the mining region up the Mazaruni River which demanded a lot of sacrifice on his part. But he didn’t mind at all. His greatest joy was to be able to support his parents and two siblings. Destiny however, had other plans.”

In an unfortunate twist of fate, on Tuesday, July 21, the Chino, while at work, was involved in an accident on the Arawai Trail, in the Mazaruni River. According to official police reports he was traveling on a tractor when the driver lost control and jumped from the vehicle causing him and another young man to do the same. This resulted in him sustaining severe injuries to his head and about his body. Chino along with his co-workers were reportedly picked up by other co-workers and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where they were examined. Beria whose condition was listed as critical was air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries at 15:00hrs. The cause of death has since been listed as a fractured skull.

REFLECTING ON CHINO

Carolina Beria speaking to Kaieteur News said that she and “Chino” grew up together in their hometown, El Tigre. She fondly shared that “when he was little he looked like a Chinese boy, in Venezuela we call Chinese, Chino, that’s how he got the pet name Chino.”.She also related that he has always been very supportive to his family and described him as a very generous person.Reflecting on their life growing up, she pointed out that they would always take trips together. Beria highlighted that whenever they took a vacation Mahendra would always make his mom’s gift a priority. She said “he loved his mother so much that he would always say that, my mommy needs this, or she wants this, I have to buy it for her, we can’t leave here until I buy it for her. If it’s a new bed sheet or whatever he has to get for he, he ensures he gets it before we leave. He loved his family so much he wouldn’t buy anything for himself but he always buys for his parents or brothers and sister.”

Sharing more of their life together, Carolina pointed out that Chino was always trying to make everyone happy. “He was funny, never took things too seriously, you know, he’s always joking and laughing. He was so jovial,” he said.

In another sentimental social media post Mahendra’s other cousin, Rafael Beria said “Chino was always a cheerful person and with a smile he fixed everything. He only had body and adult size but his character and shape was of a child. Those of us who had the pleasant time to meet him know he was a great person. You left an indelible footprint on us, Rest in peace little brother.”

Mahendra Beria will be put to rest today at 13:00 hrs at Kaashi Dhaam, Ruimzeight WCD.