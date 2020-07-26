Seventeen cops under close arrest for allegedly shooting two unarmed men

Almost dozen and a half policemen are now under close arrest after they were accused of shooting at four unarmed men yesterday on D’Urban Street and Mandela Avenue. Two of the men were hit while the other two escaped unhurt.

The shooting incident took place at around 02:00Hrs after the ranks on patrol had tracked a car from Agricola to the location.

The two men injured were identified as Winston Fraser, 28, a Banks DIH employee of East La Penitence, Georgetown and Cecil Sampat, 39, a stocker/operator at John Fernandes Terminal. Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain the identity of the other two men who were uninjured.

This newspaper learnt that both of the injured men received gunshot wounds to their back and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The last update received on the men’s condition was that Fraser remained in ICU while Sampat was taken to the operating theatre for surgery.

As it relates to the shooting of the men by police, Kaieteur News was told by a source that officers from the Agricola Outpost went to a location in the Agricola community and spotted the car at a party. It is alleged that when ranks got closer to the car the occupants opened fire at them and sped off. Other patrol officers were alerted and the car was tracked down and cornered at D’Urban Street. There the occupants opened fire on police again, which forced officers to retaliate by shooting back.

However, a subsequent investigation revealed that officers did not find any firearm in the men’s possession. Despite this, investigators proceeded to swab the men’s hands for gunpowder residue. This publication has since been able to confirm that the men had been drinking at a location in Agricola on Friday night.