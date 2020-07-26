NATIONAL STANDARD AVAILABLE FOR THE LABELLING OF BIODEGRADABLE FOOD CONTAINERS

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

In today’s fast pace environment, many businesses especially those that supply food and food products, package their products to go in containers made of a variety of materials including paper and plastic.

If improperly disposed of, some of these containers can adversely affect the environment in which we live for decades because of their non-biodegradable qualities.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) strongly supports the drive towards preserving the environment for future generation- it has over the years facilitated the development of a range of environment related standards.

One such standard, which was proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the National Standard Specification for the labelling of commodities – Part 19: Labelling of biodegradable food containers. This standard is compulsory.

The EPA (Expanded Polystyrene Ban) Regulations, which were approved in December 2015, made provisions to prohibit the importation, manufacture and sale of such products in Guyana; and deters the use or provision of polystyrene containers by food services establishments.

The regulations support the use of biodegradable and other environmentally-friendly containers or packaging for food products instead of polystyrene products.

Since the implementation of the ban, polystyrene products, which are non-biodegradable are no longer allowed to be imported into the country. The labelling standard for biodegradable food containers was developed by the Technical Committee – Environment of the GNBS to support the enforcement of the EPA regulations.

This national labelling standard specifies the requirements for all biodegradable food containers manufactured in or imported into Guyana.

The standard defines biodegradable materials as materials which degradation results from the action of naturally occurring microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and algae.

Meanwhile, food containers include any vessel or receptacle used to store, contain or transport edible products, be it solid or liquid, including but not limited to plates, cups, boxes and bowls.

For the labelling requirements, the standard shall be read in conjunction with the Guyana Standard GYS 9-1 Labelling of goods- Part 1: General principles, which is available at the GNBS.

Firstly, the standard requires that all biodegradable food containers manufactured, imported, sold or offered for sale be legibly labelled with the material composition. The raw materials used for making the container shall be safe and of food grade quality.

Secondly, the time to decompose must be stated and this time must not exceed nine months under controlled conditions.

Thirdly, there should be an indication on the label as to whether the container is microwavable or not. This is necessary because some of these containers can become flammable with exposure to microwave heat.

Fourthly, there must be an indication that the container had received a biodegradable certification from an agency recognised by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Finally, the purpose or use and the storage conditions are optional information for inclusion in the label.

Local manufacturers, suppliers and users of biodegradable food containers should ensure that containers they claim to be biodegradable are meeting the labelling requirements of this standard, which can be purchased from the GNBS. Further, stakeholders can consult the EPA for more guidance relating to this product.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy