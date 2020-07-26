More ‘run around’ to recover bail money

– police says Govt. system to blame

Renrick Ramgobin of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is beginning to realize that the ‘run around’ to recover his bail money might cost him more than the bail amount.

Kaieteur News had reported on July 22nd that Ramgobin had became frustrated after he was given a royal run around for eight days by police to recover his bail sum of $25,000.

A traffic rank had pulled him over on July 12th at the intersection of the Ogle Airport Road and the Railway Embankment. He was asked to produce his license and legal documents for his 1,000-watts electric motorcycle.

Ramgobin had told police that he was informed that there was no need for license and documents for a motorbike under 50CC.

The rank took Ramgobin to the Sparendaam Police Station, seized his bike and released him on $25,000 bail.

The matter was clarified the very next day and Ramgobin got back his bike but his bail money was not returned.

The traffic officer had written a note at the back of his bail receipt which read “return bail money” and told him to return later that day.

However, “later that day” turned out be eight days.

Ramgobin spent more than $5000 that week in transportation and food alone just “running up and down” to recover his $25,000. The man nearly lost his job after his boss refused to give him more time off.

The Commander of the district, Royston Andries-Junor, had intervened in the matter and Ramgobin was instructed to report to the district headquarters at Cove-and-John, East Coast Demerara.

At the headquarters, the deputy commander handed Ramgobin a document and instructed him to uplift his money at the Police Finance Department at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

The following day, with great expectancy, he traveled and gave the document to the officers at Eve Leary but he was disappointed once again.

Instead of money, he was given a slip with the date to return for the cash. The slip indicated that Ramgobin must return on the August 12th to recover bail.

Kaieteur News contacted a high ranking police officer for an explanation on the “royal run around”. The officer said that the Guyana Police Force is not to be blamed for this. He claimed that it is the government system that is responsible for the long drawn out process of recovering bail money. He further stated that he is aware that a lot of persons are beginning to speculate that the ranks are taking the money for themselves.

However, he said this is not so. “The money does not stay in one place, it moves from place to place and when it reaches in the Government’s hands it takes a long time to recover it”.

He added: “When it passes through this system there is a lot of paper trails and work that are required to recover even the smallest amount.”