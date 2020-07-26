Man wanted for rape nabbed with illegal firearm

An alleged rapist wanted by the police was yesterday nabbed with an illegal firearm and a quantity of ammunitions at Apaiqua Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The suspect, identified as a gold buyer of 98 Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was nabbed at around 12:00hrs.

A search was conducted on him and ranks found a pistol with four live 9mm rounds, a magazine and two 12-gauge cartridges.

Police said that the gold buyer was wanted for allegedly raping a child under the age of 16 earlier this year.

Kaieteur News also learnt that this is not the first time that the suspect has been accused of rape.

In October of 2014, he was one among two persons who were charged for raping a woman in the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight.

He was subsequently released on $100,000 bail. It is unclear whether he was ever convicted of the offence.

Nevertheless, the victim in that first case had claimed that he along with another individual had drugged and rape her at a location within the area. She even claimed that men had assaulted and bitten her while committing the act.