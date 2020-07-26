Man wanted for rape nabbed with illegal firearm

Latest update July 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
An alleged rapist wanted by the police was yesterday nabbed with an illegal firearm and a quantity of ammunitions at Apaiqua Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
The suspect, identified as a gold buyer of 98 Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was nabbed at around 12:00hrs.
A search was conducted on him and ranks found a pistol with four live 9mm rounds, a magazine and two 12-gauge cartridges.
Police said that the gold buyer was wanted for allegedly raping a child under the age of 16 earlier this year.
Kaieteur News also learnt that this is not the first time that the suspect has been accused of rape.
In October of 2014, he was one among two persons who were charged for raping a woman in the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight.
He was subsequently released on $100,000 bail. It is unclear whether he was ever convicted of the offence.
Nevertheless, the victim in that first case had claimed that he along with another individual had drugged and rape her at a location within the area. She even claimed that men had assaulted and bitten her while committing the act.
Jul 26, 2020Mr. Colin Ming is an avid golfer who attained a single digit handicap whilst winning several tournaments over the years and served in executive positions at the Lusignan Golf Club and has been an...
Jul 26, 2020
Jul 26, 2020
Jul 26, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
There is growing apprehension that the APNU+AFC is taking Guyana down the path of dictatorship. This fear is predicated on... more
The COVID-curfew has presented some difficulties for persons and families. A great many persons simply found it difficult... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]